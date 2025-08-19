Boston Partners Sells 2,581 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

