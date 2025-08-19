Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 13,640 TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 18.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter worth $190,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. TechTarget had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 252.96%. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on TechTarget from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTGT

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.