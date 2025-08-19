Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BlackBerry were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,911,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 131,833 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,224,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 301,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,569,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 1,530,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,890.75. The trade was a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,417 shares of company stock valued at $267,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

