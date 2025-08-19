Boston Partners Has $523,000 Stake in Potbelly Corporation $PBPB

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Potbelly worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $2,882,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth about $2,873,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Potbelly from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. Potbelly Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Potbelly had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly Corporation will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Profile

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.