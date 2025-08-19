BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.35, with a volume of 78157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.35.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.01.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

