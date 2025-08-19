BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.35% of InterDigital worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in InterDigital by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,777.10. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $269.87 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $277.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

