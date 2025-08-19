BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 43,190 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $47,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 59.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in eBay by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 8,518 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,677.94. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,104 shares of company stock worth $22,025,676 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

