Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 15,915 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,832,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after buying an additional 690,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 11,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,519. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

