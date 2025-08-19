Baker Hughes Company $BKR Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 895,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,470 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.