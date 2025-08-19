Aviso Financial Inc. Takes $776,000 Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

CDW Trading Up 1.3%

CDW opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.33. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.