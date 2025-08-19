Aviso Financial Inc. Invests $856,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after buying an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

