Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 41.9% – Still a Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) rose 41.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 867,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average daily volume of 142,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Avanti Helium Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
