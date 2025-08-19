Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stock Position Reduced by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

ACGL opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

