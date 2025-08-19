Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.46. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 2,747 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 139.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

