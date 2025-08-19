Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,553,066 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553,066 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 253,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

