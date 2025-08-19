Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $228.26 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.56 and its 200 day moving average is $294.95.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.