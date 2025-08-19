Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,591 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in CocaCola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

