Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2025

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,591 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in CocaCola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.1%

KO stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.