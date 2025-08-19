Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. $GABC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of German American Bancorp worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 109,789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $19,336,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 34.7% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 490,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,471.90. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,263.40. This trade represents a 16.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $142,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

