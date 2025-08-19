Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,823 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,816.60. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

