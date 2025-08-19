Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Graco by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Graco by 92.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Graco by 43.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.