Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,686,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,906.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 280,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,005,000 after acquiring an additional 266,798 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,209,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $23,093,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VONG opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

