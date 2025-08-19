Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 550.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a 4,247.0% increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.0002576.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.3%
OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
