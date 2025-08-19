Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 550.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a 4,247.0% increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.0002576.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

