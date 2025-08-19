Analyzing AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Clearfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Clearfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and AST SpaceMobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $179.32 million 2.44 -$12.45 million $0.01 3,173.00 AST SpaceMobile $4.42 million 3,448.45 -$300.08 million ($1.89) -25.48

Clearfield has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clearfield and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 2 2 0 2.50 AST SpaceMobile 0 3 5 0 2.63

Clearfield currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus price target of $48.4143, suggesting a potential upside of 0.53%. Given Clearfield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearfield is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 0.11% 0.07% 0.06% AST SpaceMobile -7,213.90% -26.81% -16.51%

Summary

Clearfield beats AST SpaceMobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products. It also provides CraftSmart FiberFirst pedestals, an access terminal that offers a cable management and mounting bracket kit to support the deployment of access terminals; YOURx, an access terminal that provides flexibility with cable mid-span and internal splicing options; and FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment. In addition, the company offers fiber assemblies; fiber optic and copper cables, microducts, microduct accessories, and tools; and installation and connection accessories for fiber optic networks. It serves community broadband customers, multiple system operators, large regional service providers, and wireline/wireless national telco carriers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was incorpoarted in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

