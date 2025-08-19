American Century Companies Inc. Has $66.46 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,291,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.57% of AllianceBernstein worth $66,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

