American Century Companies Inc. Has $63.78 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $63,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HON opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.