American Century Companies Inc. Buys 840,974 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.99% of Alphatec worth $59,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alphatec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $2,296,745.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,476.64. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $452,094.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 708,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,953.15. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,924 shares of company stock worth $5,275,573 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.0%

ATEC opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.05. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.