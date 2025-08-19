American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in CAE Inc $CAE

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,118 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.93% of CAE worth $72,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Natixis purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $806.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

