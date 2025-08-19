American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 511,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $69,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

AEO stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

