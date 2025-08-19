Allient Inc. $ALNT Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Allient worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient by 105.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Stock Up 2.4%

ALNT opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $755.29 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.52. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Allient had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Allient in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

