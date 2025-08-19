Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree Buys 2,100 Shares

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,782,332.80. This represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agree Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, August 13th, Joey Agree acquired 742 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,535.30.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Joey Agree purchased 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7%

ADC stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.