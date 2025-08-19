Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Sunday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 31.3% increase from Adrad’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38.

Adrad Company Profile

Adrad Holdings Limited engages in the design and manufacture of heat transfer solutions for industrial applications in Australia and New Zealand. It offers heat exchangers for mobile and stationery applications; and radiators and other heat exchange products for the automotive and industrial aftermarket.

