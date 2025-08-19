Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Adrad Holdings Limited (ASX:AHL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Sunday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 31.3% increase from Adrad’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Adrad Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.38.
Adrad Company Profile
