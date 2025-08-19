Academy Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Academy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Academy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $204.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

