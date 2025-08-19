Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,037.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Wall Street Bets Boeing Stock Is Making a Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hyperscaler Spending Could Supercharge Super Micro Computer Stock
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Subscription Stocks Built to Withstand Market Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.