Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1,037.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

