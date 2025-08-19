801 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $966,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,514.46. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $484.03 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.46 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

