6,119 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $23,197,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,961.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,718,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $13,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.