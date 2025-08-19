37,514 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. Bank of America lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

