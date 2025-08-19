293 Shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Wall Street Zen lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.71 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $1.3625 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.