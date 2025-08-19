19,822 Shares in Fastenal Company $FAST Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 453,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 58.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

