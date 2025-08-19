197,175 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 197,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,077.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV stock opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.75. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 159.44 and a beta of 0.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.