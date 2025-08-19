13,788 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $276,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 549,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 269.23%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

