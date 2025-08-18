Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $697,138.80 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $697,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,181,861.10. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,167 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $421,058.83.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.35, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

