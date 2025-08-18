Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
Yalla Group stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 42.02%.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
