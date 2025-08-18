Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

Yalla Group stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Yalla Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 42.02%.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Stories

