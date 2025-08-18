Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.