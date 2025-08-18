Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 124.2% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares rose 124.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 679,981,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 596% from the average daily volume of 97,729,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Wishbone Gold alerts:

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.