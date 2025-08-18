Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,400 shares, agrowthof200.0% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Down 8.5%

OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

