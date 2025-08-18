Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,400 shares, agrowthof200.0% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Down 8.5%
OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Westhaven Gold
