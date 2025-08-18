Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,481,157 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,481,157 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,967,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

HD stock opened at $399.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.47 and its 200 day moving average is $371.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.