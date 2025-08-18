Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,374,816 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,430,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,374,816 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.41% of American International Group worth $2,210,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in American International Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AIG stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.