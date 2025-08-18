Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,438,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,487 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,685,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,559,000 after buying an additional 368,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $232.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average is $240.15.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

