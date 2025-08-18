Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.76 Billion Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330,964 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,757,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $897,549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,657,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This trade represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

