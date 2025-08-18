Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937,895 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.53% of American Tower worth $1,555,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $206.20 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average is $212.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

